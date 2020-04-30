Reliance Jio Q4 2019-20 results: Gross addition of 24 million new subscribers

tech

Reliance Jio on Thursday published Q4 (FY 2019-20) earnings report. The telecom operator said it added 24 million new subscribers (gross addition) in the quarter with overall userbase at 388 million.

Reliance Jio noted a “significant increase” in the engagement levels during the Covid-19 lockdown. The company also announced a new JioMeet video conferencing platform for Indian users.

Overall, its standalone revenue from operations including access revenues stood at Rs 14,835 crore. It posted standalone EBITDA of Rs 6,201 crore and EBITDA margin of 41.8% whereas standalone net profit stood at Rs 2,331 crore. The ARPU during the quarter was Rs 130.6 per subscribers per month.

Reliance Jio revealed that the total wireless data traffic during the quarter stood at 1,284 crore GB, registering a 34.3% year-over-year growth. The total voice traffic during the quarter stood at 87,634 crore minutes, with a 21.1 year-on-year growth. The average data consumption per user per month was 11.3 GB and average voice consumption of 771 minutes per user per month, said Reliance Jio.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “We are glad that we have made connectivity and operations easier for our customers in these difficult times. Every Jio employee is trained to think Customer First and that has resulted in overwhelming customer response as we are serving close to 40 crore Indians now. Jio continues to lead the digital revolution in India and the whole-hearted acceptance of our services motivates us to keep improving every day.”

Overview of Reliance Jio’s quarterly performance ( Reliance Jio )

“Jio is embarking on the next leg of growth with a path-defining partnership with one of the world’s largest digital companies, Facebook. We are together determined to make India a truly digital society with best-in-class connectivity network complemented with disruptive digital technology platforms for entertainment, commerce, communication, finance, education and health harnessing world’s best tech capabilities. Our focus will be India’s 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector.”

Reliance Jio’s earnings report comes shortly after Facebook acquired 9.99% stake in the Jio platforms for Rs 43,574 crore.

“Of the total investment, Rs 14,976 crore will be retained at Jio Platforms to drive future growth. RIL will redeem OCPS worth Rs 28,598 crore. This transaction values Jio Platforms Ltd at post money equity value of Rs 436,172 crore. This would place JPL amongst the top 5 listed companies in India by market capitalisation within just three and half years of launch of commercial services,” said Jio in a release.

Jio in its release highlighted the partnership between the company and Facebook-owned WhatsApp. The company said that its new JioMart platform would be integrated with WhatsApp. The company recently started pilot tests in three areas near Mumbai. Read more about the JioMart-WhatsApp partnership here.