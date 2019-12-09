Reliance Jio relaunches Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans: Check data, other benefits

tech

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 14:45 IST

Reliance Jio has relaunched the popular Rs 98 and Rs 149 prepaid plans for its users. The company had withdrawn these two plans after it announced new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs and limited IUC minutes.

With Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan, users get 28 days of validity and 2GB of data. Users are also eligible for 300 SMS, complimentary Jio apps, and free unlimited calls to Jio to Jio network. The plan doesn’t include limited free IUC minutes in the plan. Users get data at throttled 64Kbps speed after the monthly data quota is exhausted.

Under Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan, subscribers receive 1GB per day data. The plan includes free Jio to Jio calling and 300 minutes of Jio to non-Jio FUP minutes. Users get 100SMS per day and complimentary Jio apps subscription. The validity of this plan is 24 days.

Both the new prepaid plans are listed on Reliance Jio’s official website, reports Telecomtalkinfo.

Jio’s Rs 149 plan comes back ( Reliance Jio )

The latest Reliance Jio prepaid plan comes shortly after Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced removing the cap on free outgoing calls to other networks. The two operators had capped outgoing calls to network of other telcos at 1,000 minutes in plans with 28-days validity, 3,000 minutes in 84-days validity and 12,000 minutes in 365 days validity plan respectively.

Reliance Jio, however, responded to the move saying its new revised plans offer up to 25 percent higher value than comparable plans of other operators.

“Entitlement for off net calls in Jio’s ‘All in One Plans’ is more than five times of what an average customer uses as per industry data and consequently, an average Jio customer is unlikely to have to ever pay for off net calls. We reiterate that Jio plans offer up to 25 percent higher value than comparable plans of other operators,” said Jio spokesperson.