Reliance Jio revises Rs 149 plan with 300 non-Jio minutes

tech

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 18:28 IST

Reliance Jio has revised its Rs 149 prepaid base plan with the addition of non-Jio calling minutes. Rest of the benefits on Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan remains the same.

First spotted by Dream DTH, Jio’s revised Rs 149 prepaid plan now offers 300 non-Jio minutes. Jio’s Rs 149 plan comes with validity of 24 days and offers 36GB total data with 1.5GB per day. It also offers Jio to Jio unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The Rs 149 prepaid plan is now listed under Jio’s recently introduced all-in-one plans.

Jio’s latest move to include 300 non-Jio minutes comes from the revised IUC decision by TRAI. The proposed plan to remove 6 paise/minute IUC charges from December 31 could now be extended until further notice. Following this Jio said it would start charging 6 paise/minute for calls made to other operators.

To compensate for this Jio introduced new four new top-up vouchers starting at Rs 10 which offers 124 minutes of calls to non-Jio numbers and 1GB of data. The second top-up voucher is priced at Rs 20 and it comes with 249 minutes and 2GB data. Another top-up voucher priced at Rs 50 offers 656 minutes of talktime and 5GB of data. The last top-up voucher is available at Rs 100 and it comes with 1,362 minutes and 10GB of data.

Jio has more all-in-one plans with non-Jio calling minutes. Jio prepaid plans priced at Rs 222, Rs 333 and Rs 444 offer 1,000 non-Jio calling minutes. The Rs 555 all-in-one plan offers 1,000 calling minutes.