Home / Tech / Reliance Jio rolls out Voice over Wi-Fi calling in India

Reliance Jio rolls out Voice over Wi-Fi calling in India

Reliance Jio’s Voice over Wi-Fi calling service is available in multiple circles and on Samsung and Apple smartphones.

tech Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jio launches its Voice over Wi-Fi calling service in India.
After Airtel, Reliance Jio has launched its voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service in India. As the name suggests, VoWiFi enables voice calling using Wi-Fi connection when cellular network is poor or not available.

Jio’s Wi-Fi calling service has been rolled out in Delhi-NCR and Chennai, and other circles across India, according to an ET report. It is currently available on compatible Samsung and Apple smartphones with more brands like Xiaomi coming in soon. Jio had been testing VoWiFi for some time now with the service running on Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro.

The report also states that Jio’s Wi-Fi calling service is compatible with all Wi-Fi connections. This is different from Airtel which restricts its Wi-Fi calling service only to Xstream Fiber broadband service. There has been no official confirmation from Reliance Jio as yet.

How to use VoWiFi

This service is available only on phones which support Wi-Fi calling. Users can check if their phone is compatible and accordingly enable Wi-Fi calling from the settings menu. VoLTE should also be turned on for this service to work.

Our experience with Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling showed high-speed Wi-Fi connection is required for clear voice calls. The experience isn’t very different from regular cellular calls but the switch from Wi-Fi to cellular is pretty seamless.

Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling has limitations but Jio’s offering is much more liberal. Wi-Fi calling also comes beneficial for smartphone users in India who still face poor cellular connectivity even in metros.

4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
