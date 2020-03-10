Reliance Jio Rs 2121 plan vs Rs 4999 plan: Which prepaid plan should you buy?

tech

Reliance Jio recently introduced a new long term plan for its prepaid users. The new prepaid pack costs Rs 4,999 and it comes with a validity of 360 days. Apart from a year-long validity, subscribers also get 350GB high speed data. Once this limit is crossed, users can access the internet at a speed of 64Kbps.

Additionally, users get 100 SMSs per day along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and an FUP of 12,000 minutes on calls made from Jio to other networks. Subscribers also get a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

An interesting thing to note about this plan is that unlike other data plans, the Rs 4,999 plan does not come with a daily usage limit. This means that they can use their 350GB data limit as per their convenience without worrying about their daily usage as long as they don’t utilise the entire stock.

Contrary to that, the company offers another long term pack worth Rs 2,121, which comes with the validity of 336 days. This plan, however, offers a total of 504GB data and subscribers can utilise up to 1.5GB data per day. Once this limit expires, the speed of the internet will drop to 64Kbps.

In addition to this, the Rs 2121 pack also offers 100 SMSs per day, unlimited voice calls on Jio’s network and an FUP of 12,000 minutes on calls made from Jio to other networks. Users will have to pay once this limit expires.

Both the Rs 4,999 and the Rs 2121 plan come with roughly the same validity and a huge price difference. So, which one should you opt for?

Which long term plan should you pick

Well, the answer isn’t as simple as it seems. The Rs 4,999 comes with a validity of 360 days while the Rs 2121 plan comes with a validity of 336 days. It’s true that the Rs 2,121 plan offers falls short of 24 days, but it also costs Rs 2,878 less than the Rs 4,999 plan.

Besides costing less, the Rs 2,121 plan offers more data to users. While this plan offers a total of 504GB data, the Rs 4,999 plan offers 350GB data, which is 154GB less than the former. It is true that everyday data limit is capped at 1.5GB but it also offers more data overall. This makes the Rs 2,121 plan the ideal pick for anyone planning to buy a long term plan.

However, if your daily data usage varies dramatically, the Rs 4,999 plan might be better suited to your needs, provided you don’t mind paying a couple of extra bucks.