Reliance Jio’s 3 deals with Facebook, Silver Lake and Vista: Adding it all up

tech

Updated: May 08, 2020 18:39 IST

Reliance Jio has been on a spree lately, signing deals with one company after another. After announcing deals with Facebook and Silver Lake, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced its latest deal with Vista today.

Let’s look at the figures:

1. On April 22, Facebook acquired a 9.99% stake in RIL by investing $5.7 billion on Rs 43, 574 crores. This deal made Facebook the largest minority stake holder in Reliance Jio.

2. The deal with Facebook raised Reliance Jio’s value to $65.95 billion or Rs 4.62 crores.

3. On May 4, RIl announced that US-based equity firm Silver Lake was investing a sum of Rs 5665.75 crore in Jio Platforms.

4. The investment valued Jio Platforms, which includes digital services like Reliance Jio, MyJio, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSaavn and JioMart among others, at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

5. The Silver Lake deal pushed Reliance Jio’s enterprise value up to Rs 5.15 lakh crore which represents a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of the Facebook investment.

6. The deal with Silver Lake gave Reliance Jio more equity to expand its services. It also helps the company’s aim of acquiring a debt-free status by March 2021.

7. According to a PTI report, RIL has also been in talks with Saudi Aramco for sale of a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemical business for an asking amount of $15 billion. Additionally, RIL has tied up with BP Plc for fuel business as it targets to have a debt-free status by next year.

8. May 8, RIL announces that US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners has invested a sum of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32% stake.

9. Vista’s investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. This value is roughly the same as that of Silver Lake.

10. Vista’s investment translates into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, making Vista the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance Industries and Facebook.

11. Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.