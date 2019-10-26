e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Reliance Jio’s ‘All-in-One’ plans explained: Here’s what prepaid, JioPhone users get

Reliance Jio launches new All-in-One plans for its subscribers. The new plans feature additional minutes for calls on rival networks.

tech Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Reiance JioPhone All-inOne plans.
Reiance JioPhone All-inOne plans.(Reliance Jio)
         

Reliance Jio earlier this week launched new ‘All-in-One’ plans for prepaid users. The company also introduced new ‘All-in-One’ plans for Reliance JioPhone users in the country. The plans are aimed at compensating users with more calling benefits after Jio announced charging for voice calls from its network to other networks. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Jio scheme.

All-in-One for prepaid users

Reliance Jio has launched as many as three new plans. With Rs 222 monthly plan, Jio users get 2GB per day data. This includes unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1,000 minutes on calls to other networks.

With Rs 333 plan, Jio users get the same 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and 1,000 minutes but with a validity of two months.

The third plan is priced at Rs 444. This Reliance Jio plan offers three months of the validity and the same calling and data benefits.

All-in-One for JioPhone users

Reliance Jio has launched four new plans for JioPhone users. These new plans come with 500 offnet minutes for calls on rival networks.

The cheapest plan is priced at Rs 75. JioPhone users get unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 500 offnet minutes and 3GB data (0.1GB daily). The second plan is available for Rs 125. Users get Jio-to-Jio free calls, 500 offnet minutes and 14GB data (0.5GB daily).

For Rs 155, Reliance JioPhone users get free Jio to Jio calls, 500 offnet minutes and 28GB data (1GB daily). The Rs 185 plan offers free Jio to Jio calls, 500 offnet minutes and 56GB data (2GB daily).

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 17:00 IST

tags
top news
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM tomorrow, Dushyant Chautala to be Dy CM
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
BJP-Trinamool in sparring bout over NCRB infiltration numbers in Bengal
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Over 250 vehicles with casteist words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida
Over 250 vehicles with casteist words challaned in Noida and Greater Noida
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Brother of air hostess who killed herself
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech