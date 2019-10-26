Reliance Jio’s ‘All-in-One’ plans explained: Here’s what prepaid, JioPhone users get

tech

Reliance Jio earlier this week launched new ‘All-in-One’ plans for prepaid users. The company also introduced new ‘All-in-One’ plans for Reliance JioPhone users in the country. The plans are aimed at compensating users with more calling benefits after Jio announced charging for voice calls from its network to other networks. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Jio scheme.

All-in-One for prepaid users

Reliance Jio has launched as many as three new plans. With Rs 222 monthly plan, Jio users get 2GB per day data. This includes unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1,000 minutes on calls to other networks.

With Rs 333 plan, Jio users get the same 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and 1,000 minutes but with a validity of two months.

The third plan is priced at Rs 444. This Reliance Jio plan offers three months of the validity and the same calling and data benefits.

All-in-One for JioPhone users

Reliance Jio has launched four new plans for JioPhone users. These new plans come with 500 offnet minutes for calls on rival networks.

The cheapest plan is priced at Rs 75. JioPhone users get unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 500 offnet minutes and 3GB data (0.1GB daily). The second plan is available for Rs 125. Users get Jio-to-Jio free calls, 500 offnet minutes and 14GB data (0.5GB daily).

For Rs 155, Reliance JioPhone users get free Jio to Jio calls, 500 offnet minutes and 28GB data (1GB daily). The Rs 185 plan offers free Jio to Jio calls, 500 offnet minutes and 56GB data (2GB daily).

