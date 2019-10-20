Reliance Jio’s latest offer on JioPhone: Buy, gift smart feature phone for Rs 808

tech

Reliance Jio on Sunday introduced a new scheme on its JioPhone smart feature phone. Under the scheme, customers can buy and gift JioPhone for a starting price of Rs 800. Reliance Jio has introduced four gift bundles on the smart feature, priced up to Rs 2,000. Here are full details of the latest scheme.

You can get Reliance JioPhone along with one month recharge for Rs 808. With Rs 1,006, Reliance Jio customers get JioPhone along with three months recharge. With Rs 1,501, Reliance JioPhone is available with eight months of recharge. Reliance Jio is offering the smart feature phone with 13 months of recharge at Rs 1,996.

To gift a JioPhone, you need to visit the official Reliance Jio website. Here, you enter your mobile number and the mobile number of the person you’re gifting. Next, choose a gift bundle and pay online to send gift voucher. Recipient can redeem the voucher at any Reliance Jio store.

Reliance Jio introduced the JioPhone in 2017 as the company’s first smart feature phone with 4G VoLTE connectivity. The feature phone was earlier available for Rs 1,500 (refundable security deposit). Recently, Reliance Jio introduced a JioPhone Diwali 2019 offer to offer the phone for as low as Rs 699.

The smart feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch TFT screen. The phone runs on a 1GHz dual core processor coupled with 512MB of RAM and 4GB ROM. Jio Phone sports a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel VGA front camera. The device also offers Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB port, NFC and FM radio. A 2,000mAh battery powers the phone. Based on KaiOS-Reliance JioPhone also supports Google Assistant, WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube among other popular apps.

