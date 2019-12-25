Reliance Jio’s new ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’: Everything you need to know

tech

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 12:52 IST

Reliance Jio earlier this week introduced a New Year-themed scheme for smartphone and JioPhone users in India. Called “2020 Happy New Year Offer”, Reliance Jio is bundling “unlimited” services to customers who pay Rs 2,020.

Availability

Reliance Jio’s latest ‘2020 Happy New Year’ is already available (starting December 24, 2019). Note that this is a limited period offer.

Smartphones

Reliance Jio is offering unlimited voice, 1.5GB data per day, SMS, and access to company’s suite of apps under the Happy New Year plan. The validity for the smartphone plan is 365 days. As stated earlier, users have to pay Rs 2,020 to avail the scheme. Note the plan comes with FUP on non-Jio voice calls.

JioPhone

Users can get a new JioPhone smart feature phone and 12 months of service by Rs 2,020. The plan for feature phone users includes 0.5GB data per day, SMS, and access to Reliance Jio’s apps. This plan also has a validity of 12 months.

Bonus

Reliance Jio recently re-introduced the popular prepaid Rs 98 and Rs 149 plans in India.

Under the Rs 98 plan, Reliance Jio subscribers get 2GB of Data, 300SMS, access to Jio apps, and free unlimited voice calls on Jio to Jio network. The plan excludes the free IUC minutes. The Rs 98 plan is valid for 28 days.