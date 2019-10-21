Reliance Jio’s new All-in-One plans launched: Price, features, and other details

tech

Reliance Jio on Monday launched new “All-in-One” plans with more data and calling benefits. The company has introduced three new plans with prices starting at Rs 222. Let’s check out full details of the new Reliance Jio data plans.

With Rs 222 monthly plan, Reliance Jio subscribers get 2GB data per day and unlimited calling on Jio to Jio network. For non-Jio network, the FUP kicks in after 1,000 minutes. With Rs 333 plan, Reliance Jio subscribers get the same calling and data benefits but for two months validity. The third Rs 444 Reliance Jio plan offers three months of validity along with the same 2GB daily data and unlimited Jio to Jio calling. Every Rs 111 additional payment over base plan provides 1-month extra service, according to Jio.

The new plans are an upgrade over the current 1.5GB daily data plans. Jio says the new plans entail additional data along with free 1,000 minute of offnet IUC minutes, which would have cost users Rs 80 if bought separately.

Reliance Jio’s new plans are also cheaper than the older 2GB daily plans. For instance, 3-month 2GB per day now costs Rs 444 instead of Rs 448 and comes with additional 1,000 minutes of offnet IUC. The 2-month plan now costs Rs 333 compared to older Rs 396.

The changes to Reliance Jio’s 2GB daily plans come shortly after the company introduced a new scheme on JioPhone. Under this scheme, customers can purchase and gift the smart feature phone for Rs 808. There are three more JioPhone schemes where customers can bundle the feature phone with up to 13 months of recharge.

