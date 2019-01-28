Reliance Jio’s new JioRail app allows users to book tickets, check PNR status on JioPhone, JiPhone 2

Reliance Jio on Monday launched a new mobile application for its JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users. Called JioRail, the latest mobile app allows users to book to book tickets, cancel tickets and check PNR status.

Available on Reliance Jio’s App Store, users can use the application to make Tatkal bookings. It also allows users to create an IRCTC account if they don’t have one.

The app allows users to pay for the tickets by using debit cards, credit cards and popular e-wallets. Other key features including ability to check PNR status, train information, timings, routes and seat availability among others.

A closer look at the interface of JioRail app (HT Photo/Kul Bhushan)

Reliance Jio plans to add more features in the mobile application in the coming days. Some of the new features include PNR status change alerts, locate train and food ordering in future.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 11:14 IST