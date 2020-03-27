Reliance Jio’s Rs 251 and other work from home plans you need to know

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:01 IST

Even as millions of people are staying indoors and working remotely, telecom companies have announced a bunch of offers. Last week Reliance Jio launched a special work from home plan for its prepaid subscribers in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown. Priced at Rs 251, the plan is valid for a period of 51 days and gives 2GB data per day. In total users get 102GB data.

Under the Reliance Jio’s Rs 251 work from home plan, users don’t get any SMS or call benefits. It also excludes complimentary access to Jio’s premium apps.

That said, Reliance Jio isn’t the only service provider to offer special benefits for people working remotely due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

BSNL

State-run telecom operator BSNL has launched a special work from home for its fixed line customers. The ‘Work@Home’ plan is available to all landline customers who don’t have broadband connection yet. Under this plan, BSNL is offering 5GB data per day at the speed of 10Mbps to all its landline users. BSNL has also introduced a scheme under which it is giving 1GB space per e-mail ID along with unlimited download and upload speed.

ACT Fibernet

The broadband player announced a new free upgrade plan under which it has increased the speed up to 300Mbps for its users without any extra charge. Users can avail the scheme from the company’s official application. The scheme is available until the end of March 2020.

Airtel

Airtel hasn’t announced special broadband or mobile plans for its users yet. The company, however, is giving free access to thousands of e-books on the popular Juggernaut Books. It has also launched a Covid-19 symptom checker tool.

Reliance Jio

Apart from the Rs 251 work from home plan, Reliance Jio has announced a new scheme under which it is offering 10Mbps connection to new broadband users with no service charges. Earlier, Reliance Jio launched a double data offer for its 4G subscribers.