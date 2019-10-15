Reliance Jio, Samsung join hands for 5G in India

tech

Reliance Jio and Samsung Electronics showcased real-world use cases driven by next-generation 5G technology at the ongoing India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. The two companies presented new opportunities that can leverage 5G NSA mode along with advanced 4G LTE and 5G technology used a dual-connected mode network. Reliance Jio is aiming at enterprise as well as home users with its 5G partnership.

Samsung and Reliance Jio demonstrated 5G-based solutions including Samsung Network’s 5G product lineup, including its 3.5GHz solution for 5G Massive MIMO Unit (MMU), its 28GHz Access Unit (AU) and CPE device, its virtualized radio access (vRAN) and core, and 5G mobile devices. The two companies demonstrated how 5G can help create virtual classrooms and help attendees watch content in 360-degrees. The two companies used the high speed network to stream high resolution content on Samsung Galaxy S10 5G as well as tablets. The resolution of the content ranged from full HD to 4K.

“The two companies demonstrate live at the event a “public safety network over LTE” featuring MissionCritical-Push-To-X (MCPTX) communication. Conceptualised as “OneNet”, a potential India’s Emergency Communication Network, this will enable first responders to connect with each other using a broadband network in a controlled and “geo-fenced” manner,” Reliance Jio said in a press release.

5G is the biggest highlight of the ongoing IMC conference. Earlier, Ericsson and Airtel showcased 5G-powered ‘connected music’ at the event. The demonstration included combining two parts of a performance using a live 5G network and presenting it as one.

Huawei also showcased new applications in 5G + safe city, 5G + smart city, 5G + virtual reality (VR), 5G + airport (boarding gate) and 5G + education (smart classroom).

