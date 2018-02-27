Reliance Jio, Samsung team up to roll out pan-India IoT network

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm and Samsung Electronics on Monday said the two companies will work together to set up a nationwide Internet of Things (IoT) network.

Both the companies also said they will continue their partnership to bring Long-Term Evolution (LTE) coverage to 99% of the Indian population and significantly improve network capacity across the country.

The IoT network will support a variety of consumer and enterprise use cases which include vehicle tracking, smart appliances, smart metering, security and surveillance.

“We will once again partner with Samsung to offer a suite of innovative services for all users,” Reliance Jio Infocomm President Jyotindra Thacker said.

According to the company, Reliance Jio is ready to pave the way for a fully digital India in which IoT will reach every corner of the country.

Making sure that everyone benefits from mobile broadband that is both available and affordable to all is our top priority,” he said.

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Networks Business Youngky Kim said, ”We are delighted to contribute to Jio’s success story and rapid growth. We have been striving to offer the best experience possible to all users at Jio.”