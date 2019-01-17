Reliance Jio’s subscriber base reaches 280.1 million

Reliance Jio said its user base in India has reached 280.1 million. The telecom operator added 27.9 million users in the third quarter of FY 2018-19. The subscriber base of Jio had gone past 180 million in April last year.

Reliance Jio’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) during the quarter stood at Rs 130 per month. Jio subscribers consumed 10.8GB of data per month on average while voice consumption stood at 794 minutes user per month.

Video consumption on its network grew to 460 crore hours per month. Total wireless data traffic during the quarter stood at 864 crore GB whereas Total voice traffic was 63,406 crore minutes.

In the previous quarter, Reliance Jio had reported ARPU at Rs 131.7 per user while its user base stood at 252.3 million. The company had reported total wireless data traffic of 771 crore GB while its voice traffic was around 53,379 crore minutes.

Jio is a 3 exabyte per month mobile network now (Reliance Jio)

“… We are similarly working on re-inventing the connectivity solutions market for Homes and Enterprise with our next generation FTTX services,” said Mukesh Ambani, RIL chairman and managing director, in a release.

“Our relentless focus is on creating platforms to truly transform the digital life of every citizen of India across connectivity, commerce, media and entertainment, financial services, agriculture, education and healthcare, which will further enhance productivity and economic prospects of our nation,” he added.

