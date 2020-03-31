Reliance Jio users can now recharge via ATM machines: How it works

tech

Reliance Jio users can now recharge their mobile numbers at ATMs across India. The new initiative is a part of Jio’s Covid-19 efforts. Jio has partnered with all the major banks in India for the ATM recharge facility.

Reliance Jio’s new recharge facility will be available in ATMs of State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank, CitiBank, DCB Bank, AUF Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. This move comes at a time when people who relied on stores to recharge their phones can’t do that now due to the lockdown.

How it works

Jio users will first need to insert their ATM card in the machine, and select recharge from the menu. Users will then have to enter the mobile number they wish to recharge. After this, the ATM pin code will have to be entered to complete the recharge.

Note that users will have to know which recharge plan to choose and enter the correct number in the ATM machine. Once the recharge is successful, users will see the message on the ATM machine’s screen. At the same time users will also get an SMS from Jio confirming the same.

Jio already offers multiple ways online to recharge mobile numbers. But for those who cannot avail such facilities, ATM recharge can be a feasible option.