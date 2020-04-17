e-paper
Reliance Jio users get free extension of incoming calls during Covid-19 lockdown

The extension aims to benefit low-income users as well as those who are unable to recharge during the lockdown phase.

tech Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:18 IST
The extension aims to benefit low-income users as well as those who are unable to recharge during the lockdown phase.
The extension aims to benefit low-income users as well as those who are unable to recharge during the lockdown phase.
         

Reliance Jio has extended its incoming call service for subscribers to let them stay connected during the Covid-19 pandemic. This aims to benefit low-income users as well as those who are unable to recharge during the lockdown phase.

During the pandemic, the firm is keeping its MyJio app and jio.com website functional 24x7 so users can recharge their handsets, access service queries and requests. As for physical recharges, Jio states that majority of its recharge outlets will be available starting April 20.

Also read: Airtel extends prepaid validity of low-income users till May 3

For those using third-party services, wallets and digital partners such as PhonePe, Paytm, G-Pay, AmazonPay, Mobikwik, Freecharge among others will be active. The telecom firm has also introduced Jio Associate program that lets any user recharge for their friends, family or acquaintance and earn while doing so.

The program aims to incentivize users to help recharge others, who are not well-versed with the digital means of recharge and cannot go to a physical outlet during the lockdown period.

Also read: Covid-19: Vodafone Idea extends incoming service for select customers free of cost

This move comes shortly after Airtel and Vodafone Idea extended their incoming services for select users. Vodafone Idea states that its free of cost extension by the firm is valid till May 3. This means both Vodafone and Idea subscribers will be able to receive incoming calls even after the validity of their plan expires before May 3. This is similar to Airtel’s extension plan. Airtel had announced a bunch of measures to help its low-income customers last month including the extension of validity of mobile prepaid packs until April 17, 2020. The company had also credited Rs 10 to the prepaid accounts of close to 80 million users.

