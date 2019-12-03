Reliance Jio users, here’s how you can queue up plans before mobile tariff hike

tech

The first wave of mobile tariff hike started today with Airtel and Vodafone Idea rolling out the revised recharge plans. Next in line is Reliance Jio with their revised all-in-one plans scheduled to roll out on December 6. Jio users still have two days left to make the most of their recharge plans before the revised tariffs come into effect.

Jio users can queue up recharge plans at the present price before the revised plans roll out. Airtel also had this offer for its users where they could queue recharge plans. Reliance Jio will roll out its new all-in-one plans with revised tariffs on December 6. These recharge plans will still offer unlimited voice and data benefits but with a fair usage policy on calls to other mobile networks. The telco has also confirmed it will hike mobile tariffs by up to 40%.

Before the new tariffs are announced, here’s how Jio users can queue up recharge plans.

Jio users will find this option under ‘My Plans’ section in the MyJio app. Here, users will see the queue plan option displayed under their active recharge plan. Interested users can tap on the ‘activate’ button to queue up their next recharge plan. Once the active recharge plan is over, the next will be activated automatically.

Jio is also giving users another way to queue up recharges with a new Rs 444 x 4 all-in-one recharge plan with 336 days validity. This recharge plan essentially lets users pay Rs 1,776 at once through which they get the Rs 444 plan four times. With this recharge plan, users get unlimited calls to Jio, 4,000 minutes to non-Jio calls, 2GB data daily and 100 SMS per day. Like other recharge plans, Jio’s 444 plan also offers complimentary access to Jio apps.