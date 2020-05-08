e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Reliance Jio-Vista deal: Here are 5 things you should know about it

Reliance Jio-Vista deal: Here are 5 things you should know about it

The deal comes just days after the company announced that another US-based private equity firm, Silver Lake, was investing a sum of Rs 5,655.75 in Jio Platforms.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 09:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
Hindustan Times
Vista’s investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.
Vista’s investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.(REUTERS)
         

Reliance Industries on Friday announced that a US-based private equity Vista Equity Partners has invested a sum of Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

“I am delighted to welcome Vista, one of the world’s marquee tech investors globally as a valued partner. Like our other partners, Vista also shares with us the same vision of continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians,” Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

The deal comes just days after the company announced that another US-based private equity firm, Silver Lake, was investing a sum of Rs 5,655.75 in Jio Platforms. It is also the second major investment in the Jio Platform by a US-based firm after Facebook, which acquired a 9.99% stake in the company by investing $5.7 billion.

Here are five things you should know about Jio’s new deal:

1. Vista’s investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. This value is roughly the same as that of Silver Lake.

2. Vista’s investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

ALSO READ: First Facebook, then Silver Lake: Here’s what Reliance Jio’s deal spree means for India

3. Vista’s investment in Jio Platform makes it the third largest investor behind Reliance Industries and Facebook.

4. Jio Platforms has now raised ₹ 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.

5. Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsels.

top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech