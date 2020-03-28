Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits

tech

Data consumption is on a high right now as millions of people stay indoors due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Not everyone has access to broadband or Wi-Fi but there are quite a bunch of recharge vouchers with data benefits.

Reliance Jio already introduced its work from home plan with data benefits. But it also has 4G data vouchers with not just data but calling benefits as well. Airtel and Vodafone also have recharge vouchers which users can get for data. Here’s a list from all three telcos.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s work from home plan is priced at Rs 251 and it comes with 51 days validity and 2GB per day data. Jio had actually doubled the benefits on its 4G data vouchers starting at Rs 11 with 800MB data and 75 minutes of non-Jio calling. The Rs 21 voucher comes with 2GB data and 200 non-Jio calling minutes. As for the Rs 51 plan, users get 6GB data and 500 minutes of non-Jio calling. Lastly, the Rs 101 voucher gives 12GB of data and 1,000 minutes of non-Jio calling.

Vodafone

Vodafone’s data vouchers start at Rs 16 which offers 1GB data with 24 hours validity. Two more Vodafone data vouchers are available at Rs 48 and Rs 98 with 3GB and 6GB data respectively. Vodafone users can also opt for the Rs 199 recharge plan which offers 3GB daily data.

Airtel

Airtel users have two options for data benefits. The first is priced at Rs 48 and it offers 3GB of data with 28 days validity. The second one is priced at Rs 98 and it offers 6GB of data for 28 days.