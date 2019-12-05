Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Hiked mobile tariffs comparison

tech

Reliance Jio followed Airtel and Vodafone Idea to announce hiked tariffs for mobile subscribers. The revised tariffs via new all-in-one plans will be implemented from December 6. Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already rolled out the revised tariffs. Let’s compare Reliance Jio’s new plans with the competition.

1-month plans

Reliance Jio is offering as many as four plans with 28 days of validity. The base plan is priced at Rs 199 and comes with 1.5GB daily data. With the Rs 249 plan, Jio users get 2GB daily data. For Rs 349, Reliance Jio users get 3GB daily data. There’s a special affordable Rs 129 plan under which Reliance Jio users get 2GB monthly data.

Airtel also has four plans with 28 days of validity. The base Airtel plan is priced at Rs 248 which gives 1.5GB daily data. For Rs 298 and Rs 398, users get 2GB per day and 3GB per day respectively. The special affordable plan from Airtel costs Rs 148 and gives 2GB data.

Vodafone Idea’s revised plans are the most expensive as 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB per day plans are priced at Rs 249, Rs 299, and Rs 399 respectively. The affordable plan is priced at Rs 149 plan with 2GB data.

3-month plans

Reliance Jio’s three-month validity plans are priced at Rs 555 and Rs 599 and come with 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data respectively. Airtel’s 1.5GB daily data and 2GB daily data plans are priced at Rs 598 and Rs 698 respectively. Vodafone is charging for similar two plans at Rs 599 and Rs 699.

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 329 plan with three months of validity and 6GB of data. Airtel doesn’t have an equivalent plan while Vodafone Idea charges for the same Rs 379.