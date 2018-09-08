Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Top unlimited calling monthly plans under Rs 100

There’s a competing recharge for every new offer Reliance Jio announces. Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan is the cheapest plan under Rs 100 with 28 days of validity. Recently, competing telcos Airtel and Vodafone revised their Rs 99 plans with similar offers to Jio.

All three plans by Jio, Airtel and Vodafone come with validity of 28 days. These three plans mostly cater to unlimited voice calling, and not unlimited data. Here’s a comparison between the top three telcos’ plans.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan is categorised under the company’s affordable plan. Under this plan, Jio offers 2GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls and a total of 300 SMS. As with every Jio plan, users will get access to the company’s suite of apps. Previously, this plan had validity of 14 days only.

Airtel

Airtel revamped its Rs 99 plan earlier this June. Airtel also offers 2GB of 4G data for 28 days under this plan. In addition to this, Airtel users get unlimited local calls and 100 SMS daily.

Vodafone

Vodafone launched this new plan recently in August. Users on this plan will get unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days. However, there is a daily cap of 250 minutes on the calls. Also, this recharge plan is for Vodafone 4G users only. Unlike Jio and Airtel, Vodafone doesn’t have any data offer on this plan.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 07:10 IST