Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Top annual prepaid plans you can pick from

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:42 IST

Prepaid plans are great. They offer value for money and users have the option to opt for a plan offering higher or lower value depending on their usage at any point of time. The multitude of prepaid recharge options available for prepaid users also gives users the flexibility to combine plans in a way that meets their requirements.

However, this process can be a bit tedious at times, especially because telecom companies are constantly updating these plans. Alternative? The alternative is that users opt for an annual prepaid plans offered by these companies.

So, here’s a list of the top annual prepaid plans that you can pick from:

Jio

Reliance Jio offers two annual prepaid plans to its users. Here are the details:

Rs 1,299: This plan comes with a validity of 365 days and it offers 24GB data. Once this limit has been exhausted the speed drops to 64 Kbps. In addition to that, subscribers get unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 12,000 minutes of making calls to non-Jio network. Subscribers also get 3,600 SMSs and complimentary subscription of Jio Apps.

Rs 2,020: The Happy New Year 2020 plan costs Rs 2,020 and it comes with a validity of 365 days. It offers a total of 547.5 GB of data with 1.5GB per day. Once subscribers consume 1.5GB of data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. In addition to that, subscribers get unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 12,000 minutes of making calls to non-Jio network. This plan also offers 100 SMSs per day along with a complimentary subscription of Jio Apps.

Airtel

Bharti Airtel also offers two prepaid plans that come with a validity of 365 days. Here are the details:

Rs 1,498: This plan offers 24GB of data and 3600 SMSs. In addition to that, subscribers can make unlimited local calls, STD calls and roaming calls on any network.

Rs 2,398: This plan offers a total of 547.5GB data in a year. Users can use up to 1.5GB of data and 100 SMSs in a day. This pack also offers unlimited local calls, STD calls and roaming calls on any network.

Vodafone

Just like Airtel, Vodafone is also offering two prepaid plans with a validity of 365 days to the users. Here are the details:

Rs 1,499: This plan offers 24GB of data and 3,600 local and national SMSs to the subscribers. This pack also offers unlimited local and national calls along with a Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and a ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Rs 2,399: This plan offers a total of 547.5GB in a year. Subscribers get 1.5 GB per day along with 100 SMS per day. Subscribers also get unlimited calls along with a Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and a ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999 with this pack.

BSNL

BSNL offers three prepaid plans that come with a validity of 12 months. Here are the details:

Rs 1,251: This plan offers 0.75GB data per month.

Rs 2,299: This plan offers 1.5GB data per month.

Rs 3,299: This plan offers 2.5GB data per month.