Reliance Jio launches mobile browser for Android, promises fast speed, low data usage

After Xiaomi, Reliance Jio has launched a standalone mobile browser for Android users in India. Called JioBrowser, Reliance’s new browser is promised to deliver faster speed and consume lesser data. The app supports up to eight Indian languages, for now.

Reliance JioBrowser: How to download and install

You can download Reliance JioBrowser from Google Play Store. The application is roughly 5MB in size and is compatible with phones running on Android 5.0 and above. The app has over 1,000,000+ installs with 4.4 average rating. Download link.

Reliance JioBrowser: Interface

Reliance Jio’s new mobile browser is not very different from other lightweight mobile browsers such as UC Web. While the application UI is smooth and easy-to-use, focus is rather on the content than browsing.

The home page features a Google News-like feed with content from different publications. Users can add more categories to the News Feed. The interface seems to be inspired by Google’s Material Design, which is certainly not a negative. It’s neat and easy to get started.

Reliance JioBrowser: Top features

Voice search: Reliance Jio has integrated Google’s voice search in its search bar. The searched content (audio) is saved to the registered Google account on your phone. Google Assistant is also available on Chrome and Xiaomi’s Mint browser.

External share: JioBrowser users can share web pages with friends on other applications. You need to tap on three dots menu on the right top corner > tap on share icon > choose the app you want to share with.

JioBrowser consumes lesser data while web browsing (Screenshot/Jio)

Privacy, security: Like any other mobile browser, JioBrowser allows you to browse the web in incognito mode. Under the Settings, users can also clear cache, browser cookies and web storage.

What’s missing on JioBrowser

Dark Mode: At the moment, JioBrowser does not support native Dark Mode feature. Dark Mode inverts the white theme into black or grey-tone to make the content more comfortable to eyes.

Multi-tasking: Since it’s a stripped down version of a main browser, don’t expect dynamic features like Read Mode or customise the window panels. Users, however, can increase the text size of the content within the application.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 08:33 IST