Home / Tech / Reliance JioFiber’s latest free 100GB broadband plan at 10Mbps explained

Reliance JioFiber’s latest free 100GB broadband plan at 10Mbps explained

Jio is offering its JioFiber service with 100GB data, 10 Mbps speed without any service charges. Here’s what you need to know about this offer.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Reliance Jio is offering JioFiber with 100GB data at 10 Mbps speed and with no service charges.
Reliance Jio last week announced a slew of initiatives the company is introducing amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The company also said it will provide JioFiber at 10 Mbps speed without any service charges. This will be available only to new JioFiber subscribers and in areas where it’s geographically feasible, according to Jio.

This JioFiber offer is technically free as users will be charged Rs 1,500 but that will be counted as security deposit. The installation charge of Rs 1,000 for JioFiber will not be applied on this offer. In addition to this, users will get 100GBB data at 10 Mbps speed for a period of 30 days. Once the 100GB data is capped, users will be able to continue using the internet but at 1 Mbps speed.

Interested users can also upgrade their plans to existing ones starting at Rs 699 for the JioFiber bronze plan. This JioFiber offer also comes with the existing JioFiber features like access to its suite of apps, video calling, TV calling and video conferencing, and games.

The new JioFiber offer is available only for new customers, and the availability depends on whether the area is geographically feasible or not since it’s a fibre connection. Details for this JioFiber offer were first reported by ET.

As for existing JioFiber customers, the company has doubled data on all existing subscription plans. Jio also doubled benefits on its 4G data vouchers for mobile users. These Jio 4G data vouchers now offer double the data and more non-Jio calling minutes as well. There’s also a Jio work from home plan priced at Rs 251 with 2GB data per day.

