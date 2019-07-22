Reliance JioGigaFiber could finally launch on August 12: Report

tech

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:53 IST

Reliance Jio last year announced foraying into the fixed broadband segment with new ‘JioGigaFiber’ service. The company later opened registration for its JioGigaFiber but the service has remained in the testing phase since then. According to a new report, Reliance Jio could officially launch the service at Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) annual general meeting on August 12.

“The commercial launch of fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services is likely to be announced during the company’s AGM next month,” The Hindu reported citing a source privy to the development.

Reliance JioGigaFiber is said to disrupt the broadband space the way Jio did the mobile broadband segment in India. With Jio GigaFiber, Reliance customers will get ultra-high-speed internet speeds up to 1Gbps. The broadband service is accompanied by smart home solutions, 4K and HD content support, and more. The company also has plans for a JioGigaTV for high-resolution video conferencing.

According to a recent report, Reliance Jio will launch JioGigaFiber with a bouquet of multiple services including broadband, TV service, and landline. The triple-service package will be available for as low as Rs 600 per month, added the report.

Currently, Reliance Jio is running a JioGigaFiber preview offer under which it is offering internet speeds up to 100Mbps for 90 days with a monthly data quota of 100 GB. Jio says it doesn’t charge for installation but customers have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 for the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway).

“…JioGigaFiber will be the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout anywhere in the world, with rollout happening in 1,100 cities of India simultaneously,” Mukesh Ambani had said during the company’s AGM in July last year.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 11:52 IST