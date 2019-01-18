Reliance JioGigaFiber impact: BSNL launches Bharat Fiber broadband service, offers data speeds up to 100Mbps

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday announced the launch of its new Bharat Fiber broadband services in India.

BSNL is offering up to 100Mbps of speed. To get started, you need to pay Rs 500 security deposit (refundable) for the ONT installation. BSNL will charge Rs 50 ONT monthly rental charges per month.

BSNL’s exclusive broadband FTTH plans start at Rs 777 per month. This includes up to 50Mbps of speed till 500GB and 2Mbps post completion of data quota. For Rs 1,277, users get up to 100Mbps till 750GB, and 2Mbps beyond. The most expensive data plan is priced at Rs 16,999 and features 100Mbps speeds till 3,500GB, and 10Mbps after data quota is exhausted.

BSNL says it will further reduce its broadband data prices after the official launch on Saturday.

“Any DSL Broadband plan (including combo plan) with FMC Rs. 375 and above is applicable on FTTH,” according to the BSNL website.

“Bharat Fiber bookings have already been started on bsnl portal. Our technology is one of the best as digital India is a national mission and we want to put all efforts to make this happen in every home of our country,” said Vivek Banzal, Director CFA, BSNL Board in a release.

“We maintain transparency in our billing systems and share complete details with our customers. We are also issuing regular security and usage advisory to our customers based on usage pattern. Customer satisfaction and customer loyalty are key themes we regularly work on and it’s bringing now results to us, he added.

Reliance Jio’s broadband service, GigaFiber, is already being gradually rolled out to select users. Currently, Jio is offering a preview offer under which users can get GigaFiber connection with a security deposit of Rs 4,500 at the time of installation.

Reliance Jio is offering up to 100Mbps speeds for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100GB. Jio is also giving away free top-up of up to 40GB to users who have exhausted 100GB data quota.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 17:44 IST