Reliance JioPhone 2 at Rs 2,799: How to get the offer during Jio festive sale

Reliance Jio is holding its own festive sale on its website. The Reliance Jio festive sale starts at 12PM on November 5 and will continue till November 12. During the online sale, Reliance Jio is offering a discount on its latest smart feature phone, JioPhone 2.

Reliance JioPhone 2 will be available with a flat Rs 200 cashback via Paytm, bringing down the price to Rs 2,799. The smart feature phone is originally available for Rs 2,999.

According to a Gadgets360 report, Reliance JioPhone 2 will go on open sale for the first time since its launch in August this year.

Reliance JioPhone 2 comes with a physical QWERTY keypad along with four-way navigation pad. The smart feature phone runs on KaiOS and supports popular applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phone sports a 2-megapixel rear camera and VGA front-facing camera. It comes with dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi. Other key features include FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Reliance JioPhone 2 is powered by a 2,000mAh battery.

Apart from offers on JioPhone 2, Reliance Jio is also offering big discounts and offers on recharges and dongles among others. Under “Diwali Dhamaka” offer, Reliance Jio is offering cashback up to Rs 300 on recharges through mobile wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay and MobiKwik.

Reliance Jio has also introduced a new Rs 1,699 annual plan under which it is offering unlimited data and free calls to its users. There’s also a 100% cashback on this plan. A similar cashback offer is available for plans priced above Rs 149.

If you’re not interested in JioPhone 2, you can consider offers on the last year’s JioPhone. Jio is offering a gift card with the smart feature phone along with unlimited voice and data for six months. Jio is also bundling a complimentary data voucher worth Rs 101.

