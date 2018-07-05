Reliance JioPhone 2 vsJioPhone: What’s new in the latest Jio smart feature phone

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced JioPhone 2, a high-end variant of its smart feature phone. Priced at Rs 2,999, the new Jio smart feature phone will be available in India starting August 15.

The company also introduced a new Jio Monsoon offer under which customers can replace their older JioPhone for the new JioPhone 2 at an exchange price of Rs 500. JioPhone 2 comes with a new design language and some new features. Here’s a detailed look at how JioPhone 2 differs from its predecessor.

Design and display

The new JioPhone 2 is strikingly different from its predecessor in terms of design. JioPhone 2 has a QWERTY keypad now along with a 4-way navigation pad. While the form factor is different now, JioPhone 2 and JioPhone have the same 2.4-inch display.

Camera

JioPhone 2 comes with the same camera configurations as the JioPhone. This includes a 2-megapixel camera at the rear and a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) camera up front. Both phones are capable of video recording.

Connectivity, battery and OS

In terms of connectivity, JioPhone 2 offers new options like dual SIM support and VoWi-Fi. Rest of the features remain same like 4G VoLTE support, FM radio, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. On the software front, both phones run KaiOS, and are fuelled by a 2,000mAh battery.

RAM and storage

In terms of memory, JioPhone 2 comes with the same capacity of 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 128GB.

Apps

JioPhone and JioPhone 2 both come with access to JioApps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV and more. JioPhone 2 has amped things up with support for popular social apps like Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. The company has announced support for these apps to JioPhone as well.

Price

JioPhone is priced at Rs 1,500 (refundable after three years), while the JioPhone 2 will be available at a higher price of Rs 2,999. Reliance Jio is likely to announce a similar refundable scheme with the newer model as well.