Reliance JioPhone 3: Expected specifications, features and more

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 11:42 IST

Reliance Jio is expected to make some major announcements at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12. Among the expected hardware launches, the telco could launch the JioPhone 3.

Reliance Jio’s third-generation JioPhone is confirmed to be in the works. Dubbed JioPhone 3, the new 4G smart feature phone will be powered by a MediaTek chipset and with support for 4G. Jio has been using Qualcomm and Unisoc chipsets for its JioPhones. According to an ET report, MediaTek confirmed it is working with Reliance Jio and KaiOS for the next 4G feature phone.

The report further added that the MediaTek-powered Reliance JioPhone will be commercially available in India in a few months. Jio is expected to unveil the device at the AGM 2019. Jio’s initial plan was to work with MediaTek for a new Reliance Lyf phone running on Google’s Android Go platform. This plan was however scrapped and instead focused on the next smart feature phone.

The upcoming JioPhone 3 is expected to be an upgrade over the existing JioPhone 2 which sells in India for Rs 2,999. JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of ROM. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The smart feature phone sports a 2-megapixel rear camera and a VGA front camera.

Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, FM Radio, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. JioPhone 2 is fuelled by a 2,000mAh battery. JioPhone and JioPhone 2 both come with Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube apps.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 11:41 IST