Reliance JioPhone 3 will be a smartphone with 5-inch touch screen, Android Go: Report

Reliance Jio’s third-generation JioPhone is expected to launch in India this July. JioPhone 3 is said to carry a price tag of Rs 4,500, the most expensive in the JioPhone series yet.

According to a report by BeetelBite, a Jio executive revealed details of the upcoming JioPhone 3. The new Jio handset will feature a refreshed design with a 5-inch touchscreen display. It will pack 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage along with microSD card support for further expansion.

In the camera department, JioPhone 3 will come with a 5-megapixel rear camera, and a 2-megapixel selfie camera. The previous JioPhone and JioPhone 2 run on KaiOS, but this may not be the case for JioPhone 3. The report states that JioPhone 3 could run on Google’s Android Go OS.

In terms of availability, pre-orders for JioPhone 3 will start in July with deliveries happening in August. The timeline for the launch is the same as JioPhone 2, and it will be available through Jio’s official website, Jio stores and Reliance Digital outlets.

The leaked specifications of JioPhone 3 show a major improvement from the previous generation. To recall, JioPhone 2 comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage which is further expandable up to 128GB. It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 2-megapixel rear camera and a VGA camera up front. JioPhone 2 is fuelled by a 2,000mAh battery, and supports 4G VoLTE, FM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC as well.

