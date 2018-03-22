Reliance JioPhone could get WhatsApp support soon

Reliance JioPhone could soon be getting WhatsApp support according to a report by WaBetaInfo. WhatsApp would be the next major app to hit JioPhone users after Facebook was rolled out last month.

“Important references about the development of a new native KaiOS app had been found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone 2.18.38, indicating the presence of a new platform that can be connected to WhatsApp servers,” the report states.

Reliance JioPhone runs on Linux-based KaiOS which is a light mobile Operating System (OS). KaiOS combines the powerful capabilities of a smartphone with the affordability of a basic handset. This isn’t any confirmation though since there isn’t any hard proof since this feature is currently being tested in beta mode.

“After stopping support for BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone 8, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is focusing to develop the app for this platform, providing an app for JioPhones. We remember WhatsApp will stop to support Nokia S40 on next December 31, leaving the Symbian platform, but KaiOS will be supported instead,” the website added.

In response to a query about WhatsApp support on JioPhone KaiOS said, “We don’t have any news regarding partnerships other than what we announced at MWC.”

At MWC 2018, KaiOS announced partnerships with big tech companies including Facebook, Qualcomm, Twitter, Google and HMD Global. With Facebook support already available on JioPhone, it is expected that WhatsApp would soon be rolled out too. Facebook bought WhatsApp back in 2014.

“The highly-coveted social media app has made its way to KaiOS-powered feature phones. This partnership supports access to Facebook via a native KaiOS app, thus allowing more users to connect with their friends and families,” KaiOS wrote in a blog post last month.

The OS originates from the Firefox OS open-source project started in 2011 and has continued independently from Mozilla since 2016. KaiOS was first launched publicly in the US market in 2017.

The mobile OS supports 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS and is compatible with chipsets from major manufacturers.

With inputs from IANS.