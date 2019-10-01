Reliance JioPhone Diwali 2019 offer: The smart feature phone gets a big price cut

tech

Reliance Jio just announced its ‘JioPhone Diwali 2019 offer’ under which it is offering the JioPhone for Rs 699. The 1st generation JioPhone will be available with this discounted price along with additional data offers.

JioPhone which originally sells at Rs 1,500 will now be available at Rs 699. The telco is also offering special data benefits along with the JioPhone discount. Consumers who purchase the JioPhone through this Diwali offer can avail data benefits of Rs 700 on the first seven recharges. Jio users will get Rs 99 worth of data for each recharge.

Unlike Jio’s monsoon offer, this one doesn’t come with any condition like exchanging an old phone. JioPhone was offered at Rs 501 on exchange of an old device. Users also received a 6GB data voucher worth Rs 101 along with this monsoon offer.

JioPhone specs, features

Reliance Jio launched its first smart feature phone back in 2017. The phone comes with a 2.4-inch TFT display, 1GHz dual core processor, 512MB of RAM and 4GB ROM. It has a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel VGA front camera. JioPhone also offers Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB port, NFC and FM radio. It houses a 2,000mAh battery.

JioPhone’s smart features include WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube support. It also has Google Assistant support and 4G LTE. On the software front, JioPhone runs KaiOS. Reliance Jio later launched the JioPhone 2 in 2018 with a newer design and more features. The telco is now slated to launch a MediaTek-powered JioPhone soon.

