Reliance JioTV lets users choose different camera angles while watching live cricket

Reliance Jio on Friday announced that its JioTV users can customise live watching of cricket matches of ongoing tri-nation Nidahas trophy including preferred camera angle, commentary language and audio at the venue.

Interactivity in sports will transform the way sports is consumed in India. Additionally, we have challenged status quo and redefined the existing user experience, with the help of technology. Jio will continue to bring a superlative consumer experience in the areas of sports, AR, VR, Immersive viewing and more in the coming days,” Jio Director Akash Ambani said in a statement.

The company said that it has introduced India’s first interactive sports experience for consumers watching the ongoing tri-nation Nidahas trophy which is being shown exclusively on JioTV in India.

“Customers who watch the tri-series can ...customize their viewing experience by selecting from 5 different camera angles...experience audio from stump mic and stadium ambience, giving an immersive feel... choose commentary in a language of their choice - Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada,” the statement said.

The JioTV users can get access to cricket experts and commentators including Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and Gaurav Kapoor, view score and other details on demand, on a single click and watch catch-up (past content) in case they have missed a ball or a six, it added.

“JioTV users need to update to the latest version of the app from relevant app store to get this feature,” the statement said. JioTV has acquired the exclusive India digital rights for the T20 cricket series Nidahas Trophy - a tri-nation T20 competition being played at Colombo from March 6 to 18, 2018 between host Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.