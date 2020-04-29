Remembering Irrfan Khan: A list of sites, apps where you can watch the actor’s movies

tech

There is no better way to remember an actor than by celebrating his work. Some very nice people on Twitter have been putting together a list of sites and apps where you can watch his films.

fitting tribute to IRRFAN KHAN

watch his work this week.



And we have put it all in one place for you after checking out where you can actually watch these movies:

NETFLIX

Billu

Deadline

Haider

Thank You

Lunchbox

Tokyo Trial

Paan Singh Tomar

Qarib Qarib Single

Mumbai Meri Jaan

Haider

DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

Angrezi Medium

Talvar

7 1/2 Phere

Maqbool

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Tulsi

Karwaan

Blackmail

Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota

D Day

Hindi Medium

Karamati Coat

Road to Ladakh

New York

Gunday

Hisss

ZEE5

Madaari

Rog

Jazbaa

Right Yaaa Wrong

Sunday

Aan

SONYLIV

Piku

The Amazing Spider-Man

Shadows of Time

CINEMASOFINDIA

Qissa

YOUTUBE

Haasil

Salaam Bombay

Yeh Saali Zindagi

Kamla Ko Maut

Life in a Metro

Drishti

The Goal

Ghaath

Kali Salwar

Gunaah

Dhund

Footpath

Chocolate

Charas

Puzzle

The Cloud Door

Amazon Prime Video in the US has Namesake, so you might want to check that out if you live there.

Most of these movies you should be able to watch easily if you subscribe to these platforms, in some cases you might have to pay a rental (like on YouTube). If we have missed any of his films that you can easily watch, do let us know and we will update out list.