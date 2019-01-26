Republic Day 2019 WhatsApp stickers: How to download, install and share

WhatsApp rolled out stickers on the messaging late last year. WhatsApp Stickers has become one of the most popular features on the app. WhatsApp offers pre-installed stickers and allows users to download third-party ones as wel.

There are WhatsApp stickers for every major occasion, one being India’s 70th Republic Day celebrated today. There are many Republic Day sticker packs available on WhatsApp which can be sent to wish people. Users can download these sticker packs from Google Play Store.

How to send Republic Day WhatsApp stickers

Select a chat or contact on WhatsApp, and tap on the text button.

Tap on the emoji button and select the third icon for Stickers.

Tap on the plus button, scroll down and select the “Get more stickers” option.

You will be redirected to Play Store with a list of sticker packs.

You can choose from the list or search for a new one.

Search for Republic Day “WAStickerApp” on Play Store to get the sticker packs.

There are tons of Republic Day sticker apps available on Play Store already. You can browse through and select the sticker packs you wish to download. Once you’re done, the new Republic Day sticker apps will show up on the sticker tab on WhatsApp. If you don’t see the sticker app, you can tap on the ‘+’ icon to see the full list of WhatsApp Sticker apps.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 09:31 IST