Home / Tech / Researchers develop stretchable battery that can safely power wearables

Researchers develop stretchable battery that can safely power wearables

Rigid batteries in modern wearables reduce comfort and may present safety hazards due to chemical leakage or combustion.

tech Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New York
Stanford researchers developed a polymer that is solid and stretchable rather than gooey and potentially leaky
Researchers from Stanford University have developed a soft and stretchable battery for wearable electronics that relies on a special type of plastic to store power more safely than flammable material used in the conventional batteries today.

The adoption of wearable electronics has so far been limited by their need to derive power from bulky, rigid batteries that reduce comfort and may present safety hazards due to chemical leakage or combustion.

“Until now, we haven’t had a power source that could stretch and bend the way our bodies do, so that we can design electronics that people can comfortably wear,” said chemical engineer Zhenan Bao, who teamed up with materials scientist Yi Cui to develop the device.

For some time, lithium ion batteries have used polymers as electrolytes -- the energy source that transports negative ions to the battery’s positive pole. However, those polymer electrolytes have been flowable gels that could, in some cases, leak or burst into flame.

To avoid such risks, the Stanford researchers developed a polymer that is solid and stretchable rather than gooey and potentially leaky, and yet still carries an electric charge between the battery’s poles. 

In lab tests, the experimental battery maintained a constant power output even when squeezed, folded and stretched to nearly twice its original length.

The prototype is thumbnail-sized and stores roughly half as much energy, ounce for ounce, as a comparably sized conventional battery.

“One potential application for such a device would be to power stretchable sensors designed to stick to the skin to monitor heart rate and other vital signs,” the researchers noted in the journal ature Communications.

Bhim Army chief Azad, in Hyderabad for anti-CAA protests, arrested
'Separate Indians with Coronavirus symptom from kin': China's top scientist
'May create largest statelessness crisis', says draft resolution on CAA in EU
'If anyone thinks we put butter on bread, take a walk'- Ravi Shastri on coaching role
Pak's external affairs to have serious implications for economy, security in 2020: Report
Tinder turns 'saviour' for woman who got stranded in wilderness. Here's how
These Android smartphones received big price cuts this month
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
