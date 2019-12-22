e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Home / Tech / Researchers discover fake ‘Star Wars’ websites stealing users’ data

Researchers discover fake ‘Star Wars’ websites stealing users’ data

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky detected 285,103 attempts to infect 37,772 users seeking to watch movies of the popular Star Wars series.

tech Updated: Dec 22, 2019 17:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Fake ‘Star Wars’ websites stealing users’ data
Fake ‘Star Wars’ websites stealing users’ data (Star Wars’)
         

Cybersecurity researchers on Sunday said they have discovered over 30 fraudulent websites and social media profiles disguised as official movie accounts of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ which are distributing free copies of the latest film in the franchise while collecting users’ data.

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky detected 285,103 attempts to infect 37,772 users seeking to watch movies of the popular space-opera series, signifying a 10 per cent rise compared to last year.

The actual number of these fraudulent websites may be much higher which are collecting unwary users’ credit card data, under the pretense of necessary registration on the portal.

“As attackers manage to push malicious websites and content up in the search results, fans need to remain cautious at all times. We advise users to not fall for such scams and instead enjoy the end of the saga on the big screen,” said Tatiana Sidorina, security researcher at Kaspersky.

ALSO READ: Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker movie review

Popular films are often used by cybercriminals as bait to distribute malware, and the latest movie is no exception.

To further support the promotion of fraudulent websites, cybercriminals have also set up Twitter and other social media accounts, where they distribute links to the content.

“Coupled with malicious files shared on torrents, this brings the criminals results. So far, 83 users have already been affected by 65 malicious files disguised as copies of the upcoming movie,” said security researchers.

Look at the downloaded file extension.

ALSO READ: Facebook Messenger adds new limited edition Star Wars dark theme

Even if you are going to download a video file from a source you consider trusted and legitimate, the file should have an .avi, .mkv or .mp4 extension among other video formats, definitely not .exe,” the Kaspersky team cautioned.

Check the website’s authenticity.

“Confirm that the website is genuine, by double-checking the format of the URL or the spelling of the company name, reading reviews about it and checking the domains’ registation data before starting downloads,” said the cyber security firm.

tags
top news
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Hiding behind hate’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM, Amit Shah over CAA protests
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
‘Why are you so scared?’: PM Modi questions Mamata Banerjee over NRC, CAA
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Despite leading exit polls, JMM fears tampering with EVMs
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Despite leading exit polls, JMM fears tampering with EVMs
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
Amitabh Bachchan unwell, bows out of National Awards event
‘Will look into it on Monday’: SpiceJet after Pragya Thakur’s seat complaint
‘Will look into it on Monday’: SpiceJet after Pragya Thakur’s seat complaint
IND v WI live: Rohit, Rahul smash fifties to put pressure on Windies
IND v WI live: Rohit, Rahul smash fifties to put pressure on Windies
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Fearless access to chancellor by varsities compromised, says West Bengal Governor
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
Congress’ Jairam Ramesh on why he is confident of bringing down CAA | Full Interview
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech