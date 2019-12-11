Resident Evil 3 remake confirmed, official launch set for April 2020

tech

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:21 IST

Capcom has officially announced a new Resident Evil game. Called “Resident Evil 3” remake, the game is scheduled to launch on April 3, 2020. The game will be available on Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Capcom has also released the premise of the new game. The Resident Evil 3 remake features the “Racoon City” which is grappling with an outbreak and undead are wandering. The city is now full crumbling buildings and overturned vehicles.

“It’s against this backdrop that Jill Valentine prepares to make her escape, though there’s a bit of a twist in the timeline for those of you who aren’t familiar with the original. If you played Resident Evil 2 earlier this year, you may know that Leon and Claire arrived in the city on September 29th,” said a blog post.

There’s also a new teaser of the new Resident Evil game which reveals improved graphics, gameplay and other optimisations. Resident Evil 3 will also reportedly bundle with multiplayer game known as Project Resistance. The game uses the RE Engine which was also used for Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

“Jill’s story, however, starts a few days earlier. As an accomplished member of S.T.A.R.S. and a survivor of the incident in the Arklay Mountains (the site of the original Resident Evil), Jill has some experience with the horrors that await,” added the post.