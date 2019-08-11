e-paper
RIL AGM 2019: How to watch livestream; GigaFiber and other expected announcements

RIL AGM 2019: Here’s how you can watch livestream of Reliance’s annual general meeting on August 12.

Aug 11, 2019 16:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12. The AGM will be held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in Mumbai from 11 AM onwards. The company is expected to make a host of new announcements including the commercial launch of GigaFiber broadband FTTH services.

How to watch the livestream of RIL AGM 2019

Reliance will be livestreaming RIL Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh Ambani’s speech on its official social networking channels. Users can watch the livestream on Flame of Truth and Jio YouTube channels. One can also watch the livestream on RIL and Jio Facebook pages. Twitter users can follow the announcements through Flame of Truth and Reliance Jio handles.

What to expect at RIL AGM 2019

Reliance Jio is expected to announce the commercial launch of its GigaFiber broadband services. The company had first announced the service last year and opened registrations to all users. Jio ran a GigaFiber preview offer under which users got access to 100Mbps data. Reliance Jio’s GigaFiber is said to deliver up to 1Gbps data speeds.

Reliance Jio will also reportedly launch Jio Phone 3 smart feature phone. Set to be powered by MediaTek chip and KaiOS, the new smart feature phone will follow Reliance Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 feature phones.

 

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 16:33 IST

