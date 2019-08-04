Robert Downey Jr responds to Huawei controversy: ‘Time to upgrade my assistant to OnePlus 7 Pro’

tech

OnePlus’ brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr has finally responded to the controversy which erupted after he was spotted using Huawei’s P30 Pro smartphone.

“Well, I guess it’s time to upgrade my assistant to a new OnePlus 7 pro so mistakes don’t happen again,” he wrote in a post.

Earlier, the Avengers actor put a post on his official account on Chinese social networking platform Weibo to promote OnePlus 7 Pro. The post, however, was made through a Huawei smartphone. The post was quickly taken down after the screenshots of the post went viral.

This is not the first instance of brand ambassadors using rival company’s phones to promote their own brands. Just recently Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot promoted Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro smartphone from an iPhone. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was caught tweeting about Google Pixel 2 XL from an iPhone. Robert Downey Jr, however, is among very few brand ambassadors who owned up the goof up.

OnePlus had roped in Downey Jr as the company’s official brand ambassador earlier this year. The Iron Man actor appeared in a series of brand creatives across mediums in India and China starting with the OnePlus 7 Series launch. Downey Jr earlier endorsed HTC smartphones.

