Royole Flex Pai 2 foldable phone with Snapdragon 865, 7.8-inch screen announced

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:20 IST

Royole Flex Pai, if that name rings a bell to you then you probably remember it for the first ever commercial foldable phone that came out a few years ago. It was only after the Flex Pai that companies like Samsung and Huawei popularised the foldable phone concepts. Now, Royole has announced the second generation of the foldable smartphone, called the Flex Pai 2. In an event, the company also revealed the specifications of the smartphone.

The Royole Flex Pai 2 features a 7.8-inch flexible screen (third-generation Cicada Wing FFD) with 4:3 aspect ratio and has a lower curve radius of 1mm, down from the predecessor’s 3mm. Royole says that unlike the foldable smartphones we see today, the latest Cicada Wing FFD screen won’t create any creases. The firm also confirmed its partnership with ZTE to explore more use cases of the particular screen. So one can expect ZTE to launch a foldable phone with such a display in future. FOr those unaware, ZTE has already launched a ‘foldable phone’ named Amon M before.

Royole Flex Pai 2’s Cicada screen tech showcased in the event. ( CNET )

The Flex Pai 2 will be powered by the top of the line processor by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865. It also has LPDDR5 RAM and the support for 5G connectivity.

A special focus is given on the hinge this time as it is not water proof and ‘mechanically robust’. The company calls it as “Super Seamless & Stepless Hinge.” With more power and an improved hinge, the Flex Pai 2 is said to be thinner and lighter than the original Flex Pai.

However, the company has not yet given all the information about the Flex Pai 2. We expect the foldable smartphone to include quad rear camera, UFS 3.0 storage, dual speakers and other such features as well.

According to reports, Royole is planning to launch the Flex Pai 2 sometime in Q2 this year. The exact launch details are not yet known.