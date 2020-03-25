e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Royole Flex Pai 2 foldable phone with Snapdragon 865, 7.8-inch screen announced

Royole Flex Pai 2 foldable phone with Snapdragon 865, 7.8-inch screen announced

The Royole Flex Pai 2 features a 7.8-inch flexible screen (third-generation Cicada Wing FFD) with 4:3 aspect ratio and has a lower curve radius of 1mm, down from the predecessor’s 3mm.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Royole Flex Pai 2 features a 7.8-inch flexible screen (third-generation Cicada Wing FFD) with 4:3 aspect ratio and has a lower curve radius of 1mm, down from the predecessor’s 3mm.
The Royole Flex Pai 2 features a 7.8-inch flexible screen (third-generation Cicada Wing FFD) with 4:3 aspect ratio and has a lower curve radius of 1mm, down from the predecessor’s 3mm. (Royole)
         

Royole Flex Pai, if that name rings a bell to you then you probably remember it for the first ever commercial foldable phone that came out a few years ago. It was only after the Flex Pai that companies like Samsung and Huawei popularised the foldable phone concepts. Now, Royole has announced the second generation of the foldable smartphone, called the Flex Pai 2. In an event, the company also revealed the specifications of the smartphone.

The Royole Flex Pai 2 features a 7.8-inch flexible screen (third-generation Cicada Wing FFD) with 4:3 aspect ratio and has a lower curve radius of 1mm, down from the predecessor’s 3mm. Royole says that unlike the foldable smartphones we see today, the latest Cicada Wing FFD screen won’t create any creases. The firm also confirmed its partnership with ZTE to explore more use cases of the particular screen. So one can expect ZTE to launch a foldable phone with such a display in future. FOr those unaware, ZTE has already launched a ‘foldable phone’ named Amon M before.

Royole Flex Pai 2’s Cicada screen tech showcased in the event.
Royole Flex Pai 2’s Cicada screen tech showcased in the event. ( CNET )

The Flex Pai 2 will be powered by the top of the line processor by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865. It also has LPDDR5 RAM and the support for 5G connectivity.

Also read: Moto Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: The battle of foldable phones

A special focus is given on the hinge this time as it is not water proof and ‘mechanically robust’. The company calls it as “Super Seamless & Stepless Hinge.” With more power and an improved hinge, the Flex Pai 2 is said to be thinner and lighter than the original Flex Pai.

However, the company has not yet given all the information about the Flex Pai 2. We expect the foldable smartphone to include quad rear camera, UFS 3.0 storage, dual speakers and other such features as well.

According to reports, Royole is planning to launch the Flex Pai 2 sometime in Q2 this year. The exact launch details are not yet known.

top news
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
At G-20 meet tomorrow, PM Modi’s push to turn Covid-19 into global fight
Covid-19 Updates: Mizoram reports its first case of coronavirus
Covid-19 Updates: Mizoram reports its first case of coronavirus
11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul
11 killed in terror attack on Sikh place of worship in Kabul
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
21-day lockdown, Disaster Management Act invoked: Key Covid-19 points
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Covid-19: How platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers are responding
Covid-19: How platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers are responding
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
2020 Skoda Rapid’s launch in this country signals a possible India arrival
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech