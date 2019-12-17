e-paper
Home / Tech / Rumour has it that Samsung is making a 144MP camera sensor using 14nm processing

Rumour has it that Samsung is making a 144MP camera sensor using 14nm processing

This information comes from a tweet posted by known leakster Ice Universe who also shared some infographics

tech Updated: Dec 17, 2019 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung is reportedly going to use the 14nm processing technology to develop the sensor that is going to have a density that’s more than 100 million pixels. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Samsung is reportedly going to use the 14nm processing technology to develop the sensor that is going to have a density that’s more than 100 million pixels. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji(REUTERS)
         

Samsung is reportedly planning to make a 144 megapixel camera senor using the 14nm FinFET process. This information comes from a tweet posted by known leakster Ice Universe who is known for his Samsung-related leaks.

The tweet also comes with infographics that show the “current trend of CMOS image sensors increasing”. Sensor pixels can vary from less than 10 million to more than 100 million pixels these days.

According to the tweet, Samsung is reportedly going to use the 14nm processing technology to develop the sensor that is going to have a density that’s more than 100 million pixels. And this process is going to be supplemented bu FinFET technology that helps reduce the power consumption of the sensor.

More details regarding the sensor are uncertain and Samsung has not made an official announcement as yet. However, the odds that it is coming is high with Samsung having presented the 14nm FinFET process which has been optimised for imaging applications at the International Electron Devices Meeting last week.

The new sensor, when it arrives, could be a game-changer for the smartphone industry. It would be the first sensor to cross the 100 megapixel threshold commercially and in the mainstream. However, there is Xiaomi with its concept smartphone, the Mi Mix Alpha, that will come with 108 megapixles (Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX Sensor) is close to its official launch and will witness limited release this month itself.

