Running late on Valentine’s Day prep? Here’s how you can plan a ‘smart’ romantic date at home

Picture this: It’s Valentine’s Day and you are running out of ideas to make your partner feel special. You thought of making last minute reservations at your favourite restaurant but everything is booked. So, what do you do? How do you make your partner feel special? How do you ensure that you and your partner have the bragging rights to the best Valentine’s Day date ever?

If you see yourself in a similar situation and you have no clue as to how you will turn this boat around, worry not, as we have a smart recipe for you that will fix all your troubles provided you are ready to splurge a bit. The best part about this fix is that you (or your partner) don’t need to step out your house for anything.

So, here’s the recipe for the perfect smart date.

Ingredients

-- 1 Nos Smart speaker (Amazon Echo series, Google Nest series, or any other)

-- 2-4 Nos Smart lights

-- 1-2 Nos Smart plugs (optional)

-- 1 Nos Decorative LED lights (optional)

-- Music streaming service subscription

-- Food (your choice)

-- Drink (your choice)

Directions

-- If you have a smart speaker in your house, good. If you don’t have one, the first thing that you need to do is buy a smart speaker and install it in your place. You can buy the Amazon Echo Dot 3G or Google Nest Mini. Both the devices cost Rs 3,999 in India.

-- Once you have setup the smart speaker, the next step is to set up smart lights. Depending on your room’s lightning conditions, you can replace LED lamps in your room with smart lights. Solimo, Syska and Wipro offer smart light between 7W to 12W capacity and they cost around Rs 700 - Rs 750 each.

-- Once you have installed the smart lights, connect them with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant powered smart speaker. Once you have done this, you can ask Alexa or Google Assistant to change the colour and intensity of the lights. You can also set the lights to have a discothèque effect.

-- If you want to make your room a bit fancier, you can throw in decorative lights on top of your ceiling fan and connect the other end of the LED string with a smart plug. This would allow you to control everything using your smart speaker.

-- Next you need to sort out the music. In your Amazon Prime Music, YouTube Music Premium, Apple or Spotify app create a playlist of songs that you want to play during your smart date. Bollywood, Country or instrumentals -- pick whatever music you think will set the mood for the evening right.

-- Now, all your basic prep is done. You can throw in a bunch of balloons around for added effects. Serve food of your choice with your favourite drinks.

-- When your partner arrives at your place, all you need to do is ask Alexa or Google Assistant to execute your plan!