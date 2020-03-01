Running short on storage space? Here’s how you delete media files in WhatsApp

tech

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 08:43 IST

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. Everyday users share thousands of messages, pictures, videos, GIFs, memes, audio with their friends and family members. The slew of media files arriving in WhatsApp can quickly take up your smartphone’s storage space.

WhatsApp has several features that allow users to free-up the memory space in a single go. The Facebook-owned messaging app also has features that enable users to download media files only when they click on it, which in turn allows them to skim through a lot of forwarded media files that they receive everyday.

If you are running short of storage space on your smartphone, here is how you can delete media files easily on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Go to Settings by clicking on three vertical dots in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap on the Settings option.

Step 2: Click on Data and Storage Usage option.

Step 3: In the Data and Storage Usage tab, tap on the Storage Usage option to see the list.

Step 4: Now you will see a list of contacts and groups with the amount of storage space that they are using.

Step 5: Select the contact or Group whose media files you want to delete.

Step 6: Tap on Free up Space option.

Step 7: Here you will see a breakdown of files that you have exchanged. Select the ones that you want to delete.

Step 8: Tap on Delete Items option and you are good to go.