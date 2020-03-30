e-paper
RuPay Select a gateway to premium wellness experiences

The card, tailor-made for the affluent consumer, allows access to gym programmes, dietician consulting, spa services, complimentary health check-ups, and more.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The card, tailor-made for the affluent consumer, allows access to gym programmes, dietician consulting, spa services, complimentary health check-ups, and more.
The card, tailor-made for the affluent consumer, allows access to gym programmes, dietician consulting, spa services, complimentary health check-ups, and more.(RuPay)
         

Forty-year-old Arpan Banerjee cannot imagine a day in his life when he doesn’t pull a few punches. After all, nothing gives him a better adrenaline rush than his kickboxing classes! A media professional-turned-entrepreneur, Banerjee also joins his wife, Jui, at times in her pilates classes on the weekends. “For us, fitness is a way of life. There’s simply no alternative,” say the Noida-based couple.

On days when they want to escape their hectic schedules, they sneak away to a swanky wellness resort, where they spend a few hours relaxing at a spa. “This, of course, is followed by a lavish brunch and a whole lot of shopping if we feel like,” laughs Banerjee, adding that, “At the end of the day, it all comes down to our holistic well-being.”

Indeed, for most individuals belonging to the affluent segment like him, wellness—both of the body and the mind—is forever at the top of their priority list. Financial independence is the gateway to health, indulgence, rejuvenation, and more. It doesn’t stop at that; this is a segment that believes in opting for products and services that make them feel pampered and truly cared for.

“Personalization and exclusivity matter a lot. We love brands that easily fit into our lifestyle and make us feel special,” says Jui.

Perhaps the two would be happy to opt for the RuPay Select card, which will take care of their financial as well as wellness needs. This premium offering allows access to gym programmes, dietician consulting for a balanced diet program, spa services, and complimentary health check-ups. Customers can avail of merchant offers on dining and shopping, airport lounge access across the globe, golf coaching sessions, and 24*7 concierge assistance services. In addition, it also provides an insurance coverage of upto ₹10 Lakhs.

What makes the card even more attractive is that it offers wellness essentials as a package, unlike other card schemes.

RuPay was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2012. It is known for its customized product offerings, high security features, round-the-clock customer support and acceptance at all PoS/e-commerce merchants.

To know more about the RuPay Select card and avail its wonderful features, click here.

