Sachin Tendulkar, JetSynthesys launch ‘Sachin Saga’ multiplayer virtual reality game

Sachin Tendulkar on Monday unveiled Sachin Saga VR Limited Edition headset and Sachin Saga multiplayer virtual reality game. Launched at the ongoing CII India Gaming Show in New Delhi, the headset has been developed by JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and gaming company.

Sachin Saga VR Limited Edition headset is priced at Rs 1,499 and is available online exclusively at vr.sachinsaga.com. The headset is bundled with a customisable Bluetooth controller.

While the headset comes preloaded with Sachin Saga VR game, it also access and support to more than 3,000 applications, compatible with Google’s Cardboard platform. The compatible applications includes videos, games and exploration applications. The headset supports about 100-degree view of field.

The Sachin Saga VR Limited Edition headset uses 42mm diameter HD Optical Lenses with 5.2-fold magnification. It also supports adjustable inter pupillary distance of 60 – 70mm.

It features 8-layer nano-coating and upgraded anti-glare. The device is compatible with phones with up to 6.4-inches screen sizes and a Gyroscope sensor. The VR headset weighs about 242 grams and comes with open-end designt at the front for easy heat dissipation.

The bundled Bluetooth controller can be used for controlling phones and content on the headset. The controller is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. It is Wireless 3.0 compliant and requires AAA7 batteries. The device is said to deliver up to 40 hours of back and wireless distance of up to 2-10 metres.

“With the game, players test their batting reflexes facing bowlers at over 150KPH delivering balls tracked with real-time physics from pitch to wicketkeeper. With high end VR graphics, they can also experience real-time shadows and motion captures by the Master Blaster himself with over 28 unique cricketing shots,” said JetSynthesys in a release.

“For the first time ever, avid gamers will be able to access breadth of high quality content with over 100 cricket matches in the Legend mode and take on international opponents in Quick Matches across real world stadiums. They will also be able to compete in head-to-head multiplayer matches with friends and family,” it added.

