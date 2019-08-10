Sacred Games 2 special screening a day earlier for OnePlus users

tech

The much-awaited Sacred Games Season 2 - set to be released on August 15 -- would be available for OnePlus smartphone users a day earlier, the company announced on Saturday.

The members of the OnePlus community will have the chance to watch the first episode of the Anurag Kashyap-directed series by registering for special screenings in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

“The screenings will be held on August 14. Tickets will be live today from 12.00 pm onwards,” OnePlus said in a statement.

“When we announced our partnership with Netflix, we spoke about bringing unique experiences for our community and provided an incredible viewing experience on OnePlus 7 Pro with its HDR supported display.

“We are happy to bring this unique experience to our community and look forward to a full house as we watch the first episode of the exciting new season of Sacred Games,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

In May, OnePlus released two posters and a behind-the-scenes video for Sacred Games Season 2 -- shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

The story of the show revolves around Inspector Sartaj Singh and the gangster Gaitonde, played by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui respectively. The journey of these two characters is intertwined, and in the end they have a face-off.

