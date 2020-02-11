e-paper
Safer Internet Day: Google launches new internet safety campaign

According to the company, its automatic Gmail spam and phishing filters block 99.9 per cent of suspicious or dangerous emails before they reach users.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. Picture taken January 20, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

In a bid to create awareness around internet safety and reiterate its efforts to protect netizens, Google India on Tuesday announced a new comprehensive public outreach campaign named #PehleSafety.

“We believe that education is a crucial aspect of online security. Over the course of last year we launched a far-reaching campaign to inform our users about online security, and the steps they can take to keep their internet experience safe,” Saikat Mitra, Director, Trust and Safety, Google India, said in a statement.

“We worked with top YouTube influencers to spread the word on online safety, and launched powerful, step-by-step tools like the Security Checkup and Password Checkup that help you strengthen your Google Account security and address issues in minutes. Hundreds of millions of users visit the Security Checkup each year.”

The internet giant’s custom-built infrastructure protects its data centres and servers while layers of advanced encryption ensure the protection of user data across Chrome and Gmail.

Besides, Google looks out for risks and automatically blocks a wide range of security threats from ever impacting the users.

“The safety of our users remains our highest priority, and we are committed to working toward protecting our users, products, and everything that is so valuable about the internet”, Mitra added.

According to the company, its automatic Gmail spam and phishing filters block 99.9 per cent of suspicious or dangerous emails before they reach users.

