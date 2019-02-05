 Safer Internet Day: Simple steps to keep your Google account safe, secure
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Safer Internet Day: Simple steps to keep your Google account safe, secure

Safer Internet Day: Want to know how secure your account is? Follow these simple steps.

tech Updated: Feb 05, 2019 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Safer Internet Day,SecurityCheckKiy,Google
Here’s how you can keep your Google account safe and secure(AFP)

On Safer Internet Day, Google is encouraging users to take security checkup of their account.

Google said it would start encouraging users to take the security check-up of their account on its homepage in English and seven Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu from Tuesday, the Safer Internet Day.

To stay safe online:

Users can --

On desktop, go to Google Account > Run Security Check

On mobile, visit your Gmail App, tap Menu icon > Settings > tap ID > Manage Your Google Account > Run Security Check

Or simply visit g.co/securitycheckup to take the Security Checkup.

On smartphones

Users should --

Keep screens locked with a unique password [pattern/ pin].

Add Google account on devices, to be able to find it, if lost or stolen.

Download Find My Device App -- The Find My Device app from Google helps you to easily locate a lost Android device and keeps your device and information secure.

Visit android.com/find to locate, ring, lock and erase your Android devices—phones, tablets, and even watches.

Secure your data

Android users can --

On Phone, go to Settings > Apps & Notifications > Advanced > App Permissions

(with inputs from IANS)

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 10:08 IST

more from tech